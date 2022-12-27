Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,618,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 387,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 140,237 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BHK opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

