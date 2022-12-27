Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 26,216 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87.

