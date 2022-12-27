Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 72 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $206.24 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

