Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 358 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of MMC opened at $165.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.