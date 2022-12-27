Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

