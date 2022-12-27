Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 1,326 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,807,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.