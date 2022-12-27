Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 146 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

