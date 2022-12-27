Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after acquiring an additional 496,851 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 441,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 423,754 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.