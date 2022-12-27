CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 42.8% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 18.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $178.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

