Eastern Bank Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 610,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRK opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

