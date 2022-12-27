Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance
BATS COWZ opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.