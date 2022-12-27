Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

