The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,050 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $13,300,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mosaic by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 135.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 128,243 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.9 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $79.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.