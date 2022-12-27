LGT Group Foundation Invests $1.95 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.54. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,537,218 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.