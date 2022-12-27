8,416 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

