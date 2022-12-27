Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $93,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

