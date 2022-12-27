Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $214,969,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.6 %

BABA stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 214.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

