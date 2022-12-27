FMC Co. (FMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on January 19th

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

FMC stock opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in FMC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

