Nucor Co. (NUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on February 10th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Nucor has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

