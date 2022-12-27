Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $203,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 829.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 152,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 61.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 104,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 39,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

