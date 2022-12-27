Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 16th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of CJ opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.11. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.04 and a 52-week high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

About Cardinal Energy

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35. In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,715,879.60. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

