Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 149.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NYSE DEI opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

