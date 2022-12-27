AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 18th

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

