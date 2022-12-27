Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AEF)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.25.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
