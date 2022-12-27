Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AEF)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

