W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 163.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

