The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (GSCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.63 on January 26th

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
LON:GSCT opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.04. The company has a market cap of £771.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($1.83).
