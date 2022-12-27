The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (GSCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.63 on January 26th

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:GSCT opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.04. The company has a market cap of £771.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($1.83).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

