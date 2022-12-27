AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $25.45.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
