Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of AIF opened at C$53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$41.27 and a 1-year high of C$72.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.00.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

