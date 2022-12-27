Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

CLDT stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,480,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,024,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

