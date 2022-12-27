Volta Finance Limited (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Volta Finance Price Performance

Shares of VTA opened at GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.92. Volta Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.16.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

