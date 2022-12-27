Volta Finance Limited (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volta Finance Price Performance
Shares of VTA opened at GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.92. Volta Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.16.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Read More
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.