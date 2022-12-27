Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on January 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a current ratio of 21.09. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.