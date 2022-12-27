BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$29.96 million for the quarter.

