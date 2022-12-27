Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on January 17th

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $244.39 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $252.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

