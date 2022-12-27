Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KRC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

