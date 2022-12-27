Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lowland Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LWI opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Lowland Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 99.05 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowland Investment news, insider Tom Walker bought 24,000 shares of Lowland Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,760 ($35,916.00).

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

