Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.05 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.44 and a twelve month high of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.30.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

