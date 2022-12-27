Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.05 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.44 and a twelve month high of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
