LGT Group Foundation Has $3.98 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $323.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.87. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $699.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.87.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

