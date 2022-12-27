Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after acquiring an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $67.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

