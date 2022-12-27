First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

