First PREMIER Bank Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $235,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $49,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

