First PREMIER Bank Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

