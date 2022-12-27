SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Position Increased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.