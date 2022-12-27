First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

DUK stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

