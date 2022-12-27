Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

