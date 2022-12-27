First PREMIER Bank Sells 7,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.