The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is First PREMIER Bank’s 9th Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.