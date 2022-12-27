Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Xylem were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Insider Activity

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $121.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

