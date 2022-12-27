Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Graco were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,768,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

