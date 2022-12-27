Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 102,128 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,128 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $32,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

