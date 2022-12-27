Yamana Gold Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of LON:AUY opened at GBX 455 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,068.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 409.49. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280.45 ($3.38) and a one year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

