Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 15,696 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

